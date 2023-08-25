Coastal Bend communities remember Hurricane Harvey, some still wait for insurance claims to go through 6 years later

Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, caused extensive damage, including wind damage and severe flooding in various parts of the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marked the six-year anniversary of when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend.

In Port Aransas, Hurricane Harvey tore apart several homes and businesses leaving the community devastated, something Port Aransas City Mayor Wendy Moore remembers well.

"For all of us who were full time residents it was devastating because we lost almost everything," she said.

On the six year anniversary, most residents and businesses are back and better than ever. But some are not.

"And a lot of that is funding right? When you have assistance from FEMA and state funds, but we're getting there, financially, the city probably had about $130 million worth of rebuilding projects thanks to Hurricane Harvey we are probably $85 million done, but we have three big projects left," she said.

One of those prospects is getting a new fire station after the original was damaged beyond repair. Right now, firefighters are using temporary tent-like structures to work out of and store equipment.

"So we are still awaiting for word from FEMA on whether or not they are going to help us with the money to repair that, and its a total rebuild," she said.

The Port Aransas Police department has also been working out of a portable building all thanks to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Six years later and construction is set to begin on a brand new $10 million dollar public safety building right next door. Work is slated to start in October and will take a year to complete.

Over in Rockport, Craig Griffin had a front row seat to Hurricane Harvey as he rode it out in his hotel called Inn at Fulton Harbor. The businessman also owns Charlotte Plummer's Restaurant that is located across the street. He thought he would be okay.

"Got up in the morning lots and lots of damage. You think, okay I'm insured we'll get through this," he said.

Griffin said he is still feeling the impact from Harvey due to issues with insurance.

"The other businesses and buildings all had claims after awhile got settled, played TWIA's game, this one just never went anywhere," he said.

Out of seven total claims, only six were settled. He's still waiting on the claim for his hotel which resulted in a lawsuit that has faced several delays. He is back open after spending his own money to make the repairs.

"My next date is December is six years and four months after the beginning," he said.

Moore said after all this time, she has also learned the value of patience.

"We were told that from day one, you have to have a lot of patience we do have a lot of that and we continue to work really hard and we are going to get there," she said.

