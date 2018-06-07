Coach Gregg Popovich has released a statement Friday in the wake of the news many of us have been dreading: Tony Parker is leaving the Spurs.

In the statement, Coach Pop thanked TP9 for 17 years of 'truly amazing memories,' and lauded him as being impressive and inspiring form his first day with the Spurs back in 2001.

The relationship between Coach Pop and Tony Parker was notoriously one of “tough love.”

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Coach Pop talks with Tony Parker #9 against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs | (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Famously, Parker was the target of many of Popovich’s tirades when he needed to chew the team out for their play. Yet night after night, Parker took the criticism from the coach he has repeatedly referred to as a father-figure.

And through all the yelling, Parker had Pop’s trust ever since the coach named him the starter at age 19 over Avery Johnson.

Read the full statement below:

