Ernesto Moreno and Royal Bocanegra both said they have never saved a life before.

But Monday afternoon, the two men were part of a rescue effort to save the life of a young girl trapped in fast-moving flood water.

Moreno said he was working at Walmart near a drainage culvert when he heard a loud commotion at the store’s back door on Glen Ridge Street.

“We heard somebody banging on the door, and at that moment, when they were banging, they said that somebody was trapped on the ditch so of course we opened the gate to see what was going on," Moreno said.

Bocanegra added, “My first thought, honestly, was, 'are they making a prank on me or are they being serious' because sometimes my associates play jokes, but then I saw the reality of it, the person's face and I knew we had to go and get that ladder. That was my first instinct, the ladder.”

Moreno said several associates responded without hesitation.

“Teamwork is what we at Walmart have, so if one responds, we all respond and that's what we did. The whole team was out here trying to see if we could comfort her,” Moreno said.

Bocanegra said when he saw the girl in the water, he was glad his team could help.

“Honestly what I thought was, 'how did she get in there and what can we do to help her get out.' My main priority was her safety, of course, because I could see in her face she was really traumatized and scared in that water.”

Moreno said two men tried to wrestle with the ladder, but he was worried about the strength of the swift water so he tried his best to help out. “The current was going and it could sweep her and the ladder with her, so might as well hold it strongly and bring her back up. That's what we did. We took her out and she was crying.”

Bocanegra and many others wondered how the girl came to be trapped, but residents in the area said people cross the shallow and usually peaceful drainage channel all the time.

Tuesday morning, women and children could be seen leaping across the water that was still flowing after Monday’s rain. Several residents said it’s common for everyone to use the ditch as a shortcut when shopping or visiting friends in the Valencia apartment complex.

Because the girl was taken to a hospital to be checked out, rescue officials declined to release her name, citing privacy concerns. Her condition was not available on Tuesday.

San Antonio Police said they have no record of responding to the culvert for any kind of problems before.

Fire officials said this incident is a good reminder of what they say constantly about flood safety: Turn Around. Don’t Drown. Fire officials said whether driving in a car or walking, it is important to avoid fast moving water.

