James West was last seen Wednesday afternoon west of Eula.

CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is asking for the public's help finding James West, 81.

West was last seen Wednesday afternoon near County Road 223, west of Eula, a social media post from the department said.

He is/was driving a white 2017 Kia Optima, license plate KBN 2514 (TX).

West is known to drive the “backroads” and gets confused at times.