When Marvin Hurst received the news that he has cancer a few months ago, he began a blog.

You can follow Marvin’s battle against throat cancer on his blog, Clueless with Cancer.

Marvin joined our Great Day SA crew to talk about his journey, his faith and the art featured on his blog. He said he wants to share his story and the stories of other people who are dealing with cancer and chemotherapy.

Be sure to watch until the end, as Marvin talks about ways to support people who are fighting cancer and their loved ones.