SAN ANTONIO — Police say another arrest was made in connection with allegations of sex trafficking at a nightclub in San Antonio.

MGM Cabaret owner Ronnie Elizondo was arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution after police say it was as discovered that he knew prostitution was occurring at the strip club.

The club in south Bexar County gentlemen's club shut down in 2018 after authorities discovered it was being used as a sex trafficking hub.

Another owner, who goes by the name of His Majesty Victor Saint Adams, was previously arrested for aggravated promotion of prostitution, a second-degree felony.

KENS 5 had previously discovered deputies visited the MGM Cabaret more than 50 times in 2018 alone, for everything ranging from theft to shootings.

BCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Owner of former Bexar Cty. club that doubled as trafficking hub fails to show up in court, is re-arrested

RELATED: Owner of now-defunct Bexar County club arrested for aggravated promotion of prostitution

RELATED: Club, and alleged human trafficking hub, not new to law enforcement