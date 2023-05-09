Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Gorilla troop to be featured in upcoming 4-episode Netflix livestream

The episodes will run live every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the month of September.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's gorilla troop will be featured in a Netflix live-streaming special that will air four, two-hour episodes starting Thursday, September 7.

The livestreams will feature the troop's "Baby Gorilla Cam" including the adult male Mokolo, four adult females (Kebi, Moyo, Fredrika, Nneka and Tusa), baby Kayembe and a female baby gorilla that has yet to be given a name.

The episodes will run live every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the month of September.

Speaking of that un-named baby gorilla, viewers will have the opportunity to name the newborn by voting on the Zoo's Instagram account starting during the premiere of the first episode, up until Tuesday, September 12 at midnight.

The winning name will be revealed during the airing of the second episode on September 14.

“We can’t wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that’s being done to save this critically endangered species,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “In addition, this opportunity is a celebration of our newest member of the troop and we look forward to seeing what name viewers choose.”