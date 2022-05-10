Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to celebrate baby gorilla Kayembe's first birthday

The Zoo will release it's first children's book to commemorate the gorilla's first birthday.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will celebrate baby gorilla Kayembe's first birthday on Wednesday, October 26.

Not only are guests invited to help celebrate the occasion on Wednesday, the Zoo has announced that they will be releasing their first children's book to help commemorate the occasion.

The book called "Baby K's Big Day" is available for purchase today at the Cleveland Metroparks Nature Shops and at the Zoo for $9.99.

The book can also be purchased at clevelandmetroparks.com/shop.

“Kayembe has captured the hearts of so many with his extraordinary birth and story,” says Cleveland Metroparks Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “To see how the public has connected with the gorilla troop underscores the importance of our conservation efforts and the need to protect them in the wild.”

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, all proceeds from book purchases will support the construction of a future home for Kayembe and other gorillas in the Zoo's upcoming "Primate Forest" habitat.

Kayembe was the first gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 140 years of operation.

At noon on Wednesday, October 26, guests are invited to the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building at the Zoo for a celebration of Kayembe. Kayembe and the troop will be receiving special birthday treats. Guests will also have an opportunity to sign a giant birthday card for Kayembe!

