Clerk shoots, kills man who allegedly attempted to rob store

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store, and San Antonio police say it was the clerk who shot him several times.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station on San Pedro, just north of 410.

SAPD said the man walked into the store, picked up a few things, then walked to the cashier. When the clerk was ringing him up, police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

That’s when the clerk pulled out his gun out and shot the attempted robber several times, authorities said. The man fell to the floor after he was shot.

The clerk told police it looked like the man tried reaching for his gun, so he shot him again. When emergency medical services arrived, they found the man had several gun shot wounds.

They tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.