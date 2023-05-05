Heavy police presence at Clemens HS after threat made on social media, police say

Authorities are now investigating, and out of precaution, there will be a heavy police presence on campus.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A heavy police presence will be at Clemens High School on Friday after authorities say there was a threatening image posted online.

The Schertz Police Department said on Facebook that on Thursday evening, they were contacted by the Clemens administration regarding "an image on social media that was threatening in nature."

Authorities are now investigating, and out of precaution, there will be a heavy police presence on campus.

"We are thankful to our students for reporting this incident," the post reads.

This comes after multiple security issues at other local high schools this week.

At Warren High School in Northside ISD, officials found a gun in a student's backpack during a search Thursday.

And at Steele High School in Cibolo, a 15-year-old student was arrested for starting a rumor at lunch that he had a gun.

