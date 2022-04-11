Woman arrested for DWI after vehicle crashes into house; another driver slams into tree

San Antonio Fire Department crews were able to secure the walls inside the home due to the heavy damage.

SAN ANTONIO — Two vehicles were entering a neighborhood when both drivers lost control; one vehicle slammed into a house and the other crashed into a tree, the San Antonio Police Department said.

It all happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive on the city's northeast side.

Police said one of the drivers hit the tree in the front yard of the home, while the other car slammed through the house.

The vehicle that hit the tree had two people inside. They were evaluated by Emergency Medical Services, and then released. The car that went through the home also had two people inside -- a man and a woman. The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, and the woman, who was driving, was tested for DWI. She was reportedly taken into custody.

Authorities said it's unclear what led up to the crash. They also said, luckily, no one was home at the time of the crash.

