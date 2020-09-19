x
CLEAR Alert issued for San Antonio woman last seen on north side

Police say Robbie Jean Engstrom was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on September 17 on the 2500 block of Brookglade on foot.
SAN ANTONIO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a San Antonio woman who was last seen on the north side on Thursday.

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for 53-year-old Robbie Jean Engstrom, described as 5’ 2” and 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. They say she was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, and sandals. Police said she has a tattoo of angel wings on her left shoulder and a cross tattoo on her right ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 207-7660.

