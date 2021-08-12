CLEAR Alert issued for San Antonio man last seen Monday

Adams is described as a 6'1 black male weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with jeans and Nike shoes.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Demetrius Octavious Adams, who was last seen Aug. 9, police say.

Adams is described as a 6'1 black male weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with jeans and Nike shoes.

Adams was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg.

Law enforcement said they believe he poses a credible threat to his own safety.