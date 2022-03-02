CLEAR Alert issued for missing 47-year-old San Antonio woman

Angelica Molina was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and black floral leggings.

SAN ANTONIO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 47-year-old woman last seen on the city's far west side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Angelica Molina was last seen in the 6600 block of Kingsley Edge around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Molina was last seen wearing a light blue sweater and black floral leggings. She may have been driving a beige 1999 Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate CP7J512. The vehicle has black rims.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

