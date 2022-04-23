CLEAR Alert issued for man in imminent danger

SAN ANTONIO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a man officials say is in imminent danger.
Jose Casarez is a 44-year-old male who's 5'5", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Casarez was last seen off Harris Drive in Del Rio around 10 a.m. Saturday morning driving a red 2007 Chevy HHR with the license plate of PZV0160.
Officials say his car was last detected on I-10 and U.S. 96 in Beaumont around 10 p.m. Saturday. If you have seen Casarez or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is received.