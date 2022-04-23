CLEAR Alert issued for man in imminent danger

Officials say Jose Casarez was last seen in Del Rio --- but his car was last detected in Beaumont Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a man officials say is in imminent danger.

Jose Casarez is a 44-year-old male who's 5'5", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Casarez was last seen off Harris Drive in Del Rio around 10 a.m. Saturday morning driving a red 2007 Chevy HHR with the license plate of PZV0160.

Officials say his car was last detected on I-10 and U.S. 96 in Beaumont around 10 p.m. Saturday. If you have seen Casarez or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.

ACTIVE MISSING ADULT ALERT for Jose Casarez from Del Rio, TX, on 04/23/2022, Texas plate PZV-0160 pic.twitter.com/UxOL4hJjXR — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 24, 2022