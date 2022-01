The San Antonio Police Department said Lemarcus Watkins went missing on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 42-year-old man last seen on the city's northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department said Lemarcus Watkins went missing on Wednesday. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on 8550 Huebner Road.

Police said Watkins is 6'1" with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 220 pounds.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

