SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for 41-year-old Joseph Andrew Lopez who was last seen Sunday.

Police said Lopez was in the 4300 block of Stockdale Street on the city's northeast side around 9 p.m. He was in a gray 2007 Pontiac G6 with Texas license plate KDY3151.

Lopez is 5'10" weighing around 135 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a buzzed haircut.

Authorities said Lopez's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact police at (210) 207-7660.