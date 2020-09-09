CLEAR Alert issued for missing 37-year-old Dallas woman

If you have any information regarding Elbony Patton's disappearance, please contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-701-1691.

DALLAS — A CLEAR Alert was issued Wednesday morning for 37-year-old Elbony Patton of Dallas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Patton was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Garden Lane, possibly riding a red tractor with a white Swift's trailer and an unknown license plate, according to officials.

Police say she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with purple beads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and turquoise dress with red slippers.

Dallas police believe Patton's disappearance "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."

Officials believe 54-year-old Ronald Charles Ervin is involved in Patton's disappearance. Ervin is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.