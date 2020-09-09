CLEAR Alert issued for missing 37-year-old Dallas woman

DALLAS — A CLEAR Alert was issued Wednesday morning for 37-year-old Elbony Patton of Dallas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Patton was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Garden Lane, possibly riding a red tractor with a white Swift's trailer and an unknown license plate, according to officials.
Police say she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair with purple beads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and turquoise dress with red slippers.
Dallas police believe Patton's disappearance "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."
Officials believe 54-year-old Ronald Charles Ervin is involved in Patton's disappearance. Ervin is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.
If you have any information regarding Patton's disappearance, please contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-701-1691.