CLEAR Alert issued for 19-year-old last seen in east San Antonio

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Roy Gilberto Medrano was last seen around 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Yellow Wood Drive on the city's east side.

Medrano has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'10" and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogger sweatpants.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

ACTIVE MISSING ADULT ALERT for Roy Gilberto Medrano from San Antonio, TX, on 07/22/2021. pic.twitter.com/Blca7weurf — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 23, 2021