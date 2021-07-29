x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CLEAR Alert activated for missing 50-year-old San Antonio man

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 50-year-old man.

Santiago Garcia was last seen walking around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Porter Street on the city's east side.

Garcia is 5'03" and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt "hospital" type shirt and blue jeans. Garcia has a scar on the left cheek, tattoo on his and full sleeve tattoos on both arms. 

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles