CLEAR Alert activated for missing 50-year-old San Antonio man

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 50-year-old man.

Santiago Garcia was last seen walking around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Porter Street on the city's east side.

Garcia is 5'03" and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt "hospital" type shirt and blue jeans. Garcia has a scar on the left cheek, tattoo on his and full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

ACTIVE CLEAR ALERT for Santiago Garcia from San Antonio, TX on 07/29/2021. pic.twitter.com/QvxWYmnAX9 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 30, 2021