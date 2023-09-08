Cleanup of Garland plant explosion could take weeks as residents urged to avoid impacted creeks

City officials say foam retardant used to suppress the fire spilled into storm drains and nearby creeks.

GARLAND, Texas — Cleanup efforts are continuing after an explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Garland. Officials said those efforts could take weeks as they seek to avoid possible public health hazards.

The incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the company's plant on South Shiloh Road and Forest Lane. The plant produces industrial coatings and resins.

After several hours, crews put out the large blaze. One employee was injured and treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City officials said that, during the incident, foam retardant from the plant's fire suppression system spilled into storm drains and nearby creeks. The city has been working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency to address the potential water contaminants.

The EPA released a map of the impacted creeks, which can be viewed here. Residents are being urged to avoid those creek areas during the cleanup process.

The city said crews constructed dams and are pumping water out of the impacted creeks.

Air and water quality have been tested since the explosion occurred. The city said air quality tests have shown safe levels.

As for the water, the city said crews have not identified any major impacts on public health but that testing is ongoing. Dead fish have been found in the affected creeks, according to the city.

The city said sanitation and drinking water systems were not impacted by the explosion but that monitoring of these systems is continuing.