Clayton Perry pleads no contest to DWI charges, receives deferred adjudication

The District 10 councilman isn't running for re-election to the San Antonio City Council following his DWI charge.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry pleaded no contest to both charges brought against him after he was arrested last November and accused of driving while intoxicated.

In addition to the DWI charge, Perry also was charged with failure to stop after he struck a vehicle while driving from a San Antonio bar to his home.

Perry received deferred adjudication for 12 months in his court appearance Friday morning.

The conditions include:

He is subject to drug testing and can't consume drugs or alcohol for 12 months. He will have drug and alcohol evaluations and will go through treatment if he tests positive.

His vehicle will have an interlock system for six months, and he can't borrow someone else's vehicle.

He can't have any contact with the victim in his car crash.

He also must perform 24 hours of community service, in addition to courses he's already taken.

The judge also directed Perry to talk to veterans in similar positions about what he’s gone through.

Prosecutors asked for regular probation, but the judge decided on deferred probation. Prosecutors argued he shouldn’t receive deferred probation because it was an “egregious” offense.

The District 10 councilman is not running for re-election in May after serving three terms on the council.

Surveillance footage shows Perry drinking 14 alcoholic beverages within a four-hour period at the north-side bar Evil Olive on the evening of Nov. 6. Police say he veered into oncoming traffic after taking a turn too wide while driving home later that night, causing Perry to hit a vehicle stopped a red light before continuing to drive.

No serious injuries were reported in that crash, though a police report states the other car suffered "major damage." Perry was later issued a vote of no confidence by his council colleagues before going on leave in mid-November. He said at the time that he was not planning to resign his seat on the council.

Perry faced the possibility of being jailed for up to 180 days and losing his driver’s license for a year. His City Council term ends in June.

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, meanwhile, said earlier this year that they were investigating the Evil Olive bar.