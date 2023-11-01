Clayton Perry plans to return to city council Thursday, city officials say

Perry has been on leave from his District 10 city council seat since the leave was granted on November 14.

SAN ANTONIO — Clayton Perry plans to be at the San Antonio City Council meeting Thursday, city officials said.

Perry has been on leave from his District 10 city council seat since it was granted on November 14. He was later arrested and booked on DWI charges stemming from a Nov. 6 crash that resulted in him being issued a vote of no confidence by his colleagues.

A police report from the incident states Perry, driving his Jeep, turned too wide and headed into oncoming traffic lanes. A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report stated.

Court documents obtained by KENS 5 on Thursday reveal Perry was seen on surveillance footage consuming 14 alcoholic drinks within a four-hour period ending at 8:45 p.m., before leaving a local bar.

Mayor Nirenberg's office confirmed that Perry intends to return from his leave of absence and attend Thursday's city council meeting.

"I have been clear from the very start. If the allegations against Councilman Perry are true, he should resign from City Council," the mayor said in a statement. "In the absence of a conviction of a crime of moral turpitude, City Council lacks the authority to remove a member. As it stands, the choice is up to the member and the voters."