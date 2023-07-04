Clayton Perry, facing DWI charge, warns against drunk driving during Fiesta

"Have a good time and party, but do it safely," councilman Clayton Perry told KENS 5 Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Councilman Clayton Perry, who faces a DWI charge, warned Friday against drunk driving during Fiesta.

"Drink responsibly and be safe," he told KENS 5. "I got caught up in a situation and I learned a valuable lesson."

Perry, who will not seek re-election, is scheduled for a pre-trial conference with a judge on April 14.

Court documents allege the councilman consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four hour period at the Evil Olive bar in November. Perry admits he drove his Jeep into another vehicle and left the crash before police arrived.

The other driver was not injured. Witnesses followed followed Perry to his home and called police, who found Perry lying in his yard.

Body camera video captured the interaction. Perry, though slurring words, was careful not to say where he'd been or whether he'd been drinking.

"I had a good time," Perry told the officer.

"When you were having this good time, how much did you have to drink?" the officer responded.

"Well, I had a good time," Perry said.

The officer left Perry standing outside of his sliding-glass door. He did not administer a breathalyzer test.

City councilmembers later voted "no confidence" in Perry, but they stopped short of asking for his resignation. Perry took a 59-day break from his council duties, promising to follow a doctor's advice on whether to enter rehab.

Thursday, Perry addressed council wearing a Fiesta medal sash.

"I'm really looking forward to it... but I want to remind everybody to party but be safe, right? Lesson learned here," he smiled.

In a follow-up interview with KENS 5 Friday, Perry noted that "we have lots of Uber, Lyft, or taxi services here in town. Or, you know, call a friend."

The councilman invited anyone who questions whether he is the appropriate messenger for this warning to call him.

"Why not? I own up to it," he said. "I've not tried to hide from anything or crawl in a hole. I'm back in the office, doing my job. I wanted to plug that for everybody to be safe. I know that, firsthand, as a lesson learned."

A judge barred Perry from drinking alcohol. He confirmed he will not imbibe l during the Fiesta events he plans to attend.

"It's about the food and the cultures and the celebrations," he told KENS 5. "It's one party after another."

In that spirit, Perry said the Fiesta medals he plans to hand out will still bear his signature "Party with Perry" tagline.