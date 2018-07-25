SAN MARCOS — A classic car museum that has stood on the side of I-35 in San Marcos for nearly a decade will close at the end of the year.

The Board of Directors for Dick’s Classic Garage plans to use the sale of vintage cars to carry on the late owner’s legacy of giving back.

The car museum has been welcoming car enthusiasts at its current location since 2009. It moved from Rosanky, Texas, just outside of Bastrop, where it was delighting collectors since 1980.

With the passing of owner Richard Burdick earlier this year, the museum will close.

When the vintage vehicles find new homes, the profits will do a lot of good.

“In his memory we’re going to transform into a gift-giving foundation to keep the educational aspect going,” said Thom Fortney, the curator of the museum. “They give grants, scholarships, things like that to promote all the educational aspects that he was so focused on; teaching the youth of America, the next leaders.”

There is still time to check out the incredible cars for yourself. The museum doors are staying open through December. Early next year you have one more chance to see six of the classic vehicles at a special exhibit at the McNay Art Museum. The collection will include:

A 1894 Tucker

A 1953 Mercury

A 1954 Packard

A 1955 Hudson

A 1956 DeSoto

And a 1957 Pontiac.

The six vehicles will be on display at the McNay from February 15th through May 15th then head to an auction.

“We do have the last production Tucker, it has a half mile on the odometer, it has never been driven, it’s the only Tucker in Texas, it’s incredible,” said Fortney.

The classic cars plus dozens more can still be viewed in San Marcos. The museum showcases the evolution of the American automobile with a rainbow of cars manufactured from 1901 to 1959. Most of the vehicles were made in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. The bat-mobile is a replica of a 1966 model.

DCG Press Release by KENS 5 on Scribd

The classic cars will go to out-of-state auctions a few at a time, over the next few months.

As the employees say goodbye to the vehicles, they know the change means Burdick’s dedication to furthering education will live on.

The cars are being sold at RM auctions throughout the country.

For further information regarding the sale of the cars, please contact Meghan McGrail at meghan@rmsothebys.com, and for information regarding the sale of the Museum property, please contact Carter Morris at carter@randallmorris.com.

