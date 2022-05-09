College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse

SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21.
Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post.
His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her home in Rowlett that she had traveled to Oklahoma to watch her son play in a Ouachita victory on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Oklahoma Baptist.
Then came the stunning news Sunday morning that her son was gone
"Had a big hug, took pictures, took videos – I loved on him as I always do after every game," she said. "His mama is his biggest fan."
What happened is a mystery.
"He’s the best brother any brother could ever have," said Matthew Yarbrough, Clark's 24-year-old brother. "Out of all of us, he was the most responsible and he was the baby."
Before heading to Arkansas in 2019, Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School in North Texas. The city of Sachse is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.
Yarbrough had 27 tackles in the 2021 season for Ouachita and received an honorable mention selection for the All-Great American Conference
Clark's family said he was majoring in sports management and had plans to earn a master's degree.
He was on track to graduate from OBU in May 2023 and hoped to become a graduate assistant with the OBU football team.
"God really got a great angel," said Matthew.
Mattie said she wanted the world to know her son was "amazing."
"He was my buddy. He was my baby," she said.
Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel offered his condolences.
"In this business, you see a lot of things. You share the wins, the losses, the laughs, the cries…and so on. Nothing prepares you for the loss of life. We lost a good one. Rest easy big man!" Creel said on Twitter.