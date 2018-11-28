SAN ANTONIO — A student-led outreach initiative in its second yar is warming the feet and hearts of local cancer patients.

"Sock it to Cancer" is the brainchild of Catherine Pisano, a Clark High School student who lost her best friend to brain cancer in 2009. She's striking back with the power of kindness.

By the simple act of providing patients socks and hand-written letters of encouragement, these students made a lasting impact. In two months, students gathered 500 pairs of stylish, new socks, amounting to a total of 1,300 pairs since last year's sock drive.

Alma Molina was surprised by the gesture during one of her treatments.

"It may just be be socks to some, but it's so much more to me," she said, with tears begin to well up in her eyes.

According to Dr. Gladis Rodriguez, chemotherapy treatments can cause the hands and feet to become more sensitive than normal, leading to constant cold and pain. She affirmed that socks and kindness are two of the best gifts for her patients to receive during the holiday season.

Rodriguez also said physical health can be accelerated by psychological help—initiatives that bring healing in special ways.

"Some of the people here don't have the support that others do," Pisano said. "So I know it means a lot to them."

