City says additional funding available for rent relief after extension of eviction moratorium

Despite the lapse in the moratoriums, people in need of assistance can contact the city for help before the deadline on October 3.

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders are spreading the word that help is available for people who can’t pay their rent. It comes after a new nationwide eviction moratorium was extended through October 3.

Local officials were expecting a wave of evictions.

The wave appears to be broken though after the CDC extended its eviction moratorium to October 3.

At an enrollment fair on Saturday, councilmember Ana Sandoval said 300 people applied for housing and utility assistance.

“We had people behind, you know, six months in rent, to people who were afraid they weren’t going to make rent this month,” Sandoval told KENS 5.

They're people from different walks of life in the same situation

The city’s rent and utility assistance program has helped more than 42,000 households.

The program still has $50 million available, and both landlords and tenants can apply.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says they will monitor the situation in case more money might be needed.

“Based on the enrollment rates, we expect our funding to last through the end of the year. Our work together as a community, as a city and county is to make sure that we don’t leave anybody behind,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

The eviction moratorium affects areas with high transmission of COVID-19. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says justice of the peace judges are waiting for the eviction order to be handed down.

“It has to filter its way down to the state. Right now, the state Supreme Court will send a memo or notice to all the judges. We talked to our JP judge today, they haven’t gotten that yet,” Judge Wolff said.

If someone got an eviction notice in between the new and old orders, Sandoval says not to worry. “Regardless of what’s going on with the moratorium, call the assistance line. And we’ll get you back into legal assistance, even though there was that small lapse. We have to absolutely try to keep people in their homes."

People are encouraged to call 3-1-1 for help or they can find resources on the city’s website.