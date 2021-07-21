City removes eight homeless individuals from District 1 field office

City officials say they took steps earlier this month to remove a group of homeless residents who were camping out at the field office for San Antonio District 1.

The property, located off Vance Jackson just north of I-10, had been serving as the hub for a renewed homeless outreach initiative in recent months, providing basic needs and services to those in need twice a week. Despite warnings that camping at the field office was illegal, according to officials, some had been living there, leading to instances of alleged prostitution and drug-dealing on some days.