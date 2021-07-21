City removes eight homeless individuals from District 1 field office

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a June 26, 2021 story.
City officials say they took steps earlier this month to remove a group of homeless residents who were camping out at the field office for San Antonio District 1.
The property, located off Vance Jackson just north of I-10, had been serving as the hub for a renewed homeless outreach initiative in recent months, providing basic needs and services to those in need twice a week. Despite warnings that camping at the field office was illegal, according to officials, some had been living there, leading to instances of alleged prostitution and drug-dealing on some days.
As a result, the city initiated what it called "site abatement" procedures on July 12, prompted by health/safety concerns and "suspected felonious criminal activity." Eight individuals were removed, with one accepting assistance from the city to be sheltered elsewhere.