City program for tracking 'bad actor' apartments headed to council

The Proactive Apartment Inspection Task Force would investigate some apartment complexes every month after enough violations.

SAN ANTONIO — A proposed city program would put certain apartments on a "bad actor" list after enough code enforcement citations and would require monthly inspections until the city saw improvement.

That program is now headed to the city council.

The City of San Antonio has been developing their new Proactive Apartment Inspection Program for several months and Development Services Director Michael Shannon provided the latest details at the city's Planning and Community Development Committee Meeting Thursday morning.

The program would establish a list of apartment complexes (complexes with 5 units or more) that would see monthly inspections by a new code enforcement team.

An apartment complex would be placed on the list after getting three "designated" code enforcement citations within a 6 month period.

A "designated" citation was defined as an citation dealing with structural problems, plumbing or electrical issues, mechanical issues (A/C or heating including), safety issues that would prevent egress during an evacuation, and pest infestations. Interior issues with walls and floors are also included.

Other citations such as those for high grass, cracked sidewalks, and other exterior issues would not count as "designated". Additionally, an apartment complex does not get a citation immediately when code enforcement finds a violation. Apartment management would have 10 days to fix the violation before a citation was issued.

Once an apartment complex had received three designated citations for violations, apartment management must register with the city, which puts them on the list, and pay a fee. The fee amount has yet to be established.

Each complex on the list would then be subject to proactive inspections once a month going forward and code enforcement would work to inspect at least 5 percent of the units at that complex each month. That may not sound like much, but it would account for 30 percent of an apartments units after 6 months.

Apartments on the bad actors list can "graduate" out of the program if they are able to go 6 months without getting another three designated citations. If an apartment complex went back on the list within four years, it would then need to go 12 months without three citations to graduate a second time.

Shannon said apartment management is allowed to appeal citations by contacting Development Services. They must, however, do so within 10 days of receiving the citation and must do so in writing. There are also opportunities to extend the time an apartment complex has to repair something if there is a severe winter storm or other "act of God" circumstance.

The City of San Antonio has held 12 stakeholder meetings since October to put the program together. Two code enforcement officers have already been hired and Development Services would look at hiring additional officers in the future.