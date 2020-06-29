City orders local business owner to stop attempting to organize armed civilian patrol to 'help' police

James Alfaro put up a poster recruiting people to assist the SAPD during riots, but according to the city, "Any assistance is unnecessary and unauthorized."

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has issued a cease and desist to a local business owner who put up a sign recruiting armed people to "assist the San Antonio Police Department during riots."

James Alfaro, the owner of Alamo Sign Solutions, put up a sign organizing a July 1 meeting about a "civilian patrol" to help police, but the city's attorney says this is illegal.

"Any assistance is unnecessary and unauthorized by the City Manager and the Chief of Police, who, as the designated director of the San Antonio Police Department, is empowered under the City Charter to direct police officers in their exercise of their powers," the cease and desist said.

"Any claim or appearance of a claim to be assisting the San Antonio Police Department in the exercise of its duties is unlawful and misleading, and you are directed to cease and desist from making these claims immediately," said Deputy City Attorney Ray Rodriguez, who threatened legal action if Alfaro does not comply.

The poster said that 100-200 men and women were wanted for this armed civilian patrol.

"If you have a concealed carry permit, have a military background, or you are just a Texas Patriot, and you are willing to step up and do your part to protect our city and show support for our police department, please come to an informational gathering," the poster said.