City of Uvalde files lawsuit against Uvalde District Attorney over failure to release information

This comes after information has been released noting the failure of law enforement in their response to the shooting at Robb Elementary last year.

UVALDE, Texas — The city of Uvalde is suing the Uvalde District Attorney, Christina Mitchell, for not turning over investigation records and materials, which includes police body camera footage, related to the Robb Elementary School shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

According to the city's original petition released Thursday, the city can't complete their investigation without the information requested.

You can read the entire lawsuit here:

This is a developing story.

