City of Seguin asking for words of encouragement for frontline healthcare workers

The City of Seguin said they are asking for messages of thanks, support and encouragement for the front line workers at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

SEGUIN, Texas — The City of Seguin said they are asking for messages of thanks, support and encouragement for the front line workers at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

The Facebook post from the city said COVID-19 has made this a challenging time for everyone --- but especially for frontline healthcare workers. 

With the virus wreaking havoc on the community, the healthcare workers at the GRMC said more encouragement could be used now more than ever.

The post says "please take a moment and send a message to our GRMC healthcare heroes. You’ll never know just how much it means! Cards and notes can be mailed." 

Cards and notes can be mailed to the following address:

Rhonda Unruh

c/o GRMC

1215 E. Court Street

Seguin, Texas 78155

