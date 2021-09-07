City of Seguin asking for words of encouragement for frontline healthcare workers

The City of Seguin said they are asking for messages of thanks, support and encouragement for the front line workers at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

The Facebook post from the city said COVID-19 has made this a challenging time for everyone --- but especially for frontline healthcare workers.

With the virus wreaking havoc on the community, the healthcare workers at the GRMC said more encouragement could be used now more than ever.

The post says "please take a moment and send a message to our GRMC healthcare heroes. You’ll never know just how much it means! Cards and notes can be mailed."

Cards and notes can be mailed to the following address:

Rhonda Unruh

c/o GRMC

1215 E. Court Street