City of San Antonio's temporary COVID-19 memorial to be removed

The memorial will be taken down by mid-October to make way for construction of the new Civic Park.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio says the temporary memorial, Deep in Our Hearts: A Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID, will be taken down by mid-October to make way for construction of the new Civic Park.

If someone has a memorialized heart on the fence line, they can come remove it before October 15, the press release says.

The memorial is at the corner of Market and South Alamo streets west of Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It began as a tribute to locals who passed away due to COVID-19.

The City and community organizations came together May 27 to dedicate the memorial, which consisted of more than 3,400 red heart shapes attached to the chain link fencing.

"Since late May, family members and loved ones wrote names, prayers, attached photos, brought flowers, etc., at the memorial site. Memorial hearts, one for each person who has passed, extended the full distance of the fence line from the corner of Market and South Alamo to HemisFair, and from the corner to the Convention Center," the release says.

If you'd like to volunteer to help with the removal, click here. It will take place Friday, Oct. 15 between 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring wire cutters or heavy-duty scissors for cutting plastic tie strips.