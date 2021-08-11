City of San Antonio to host children's town hall, invites children to submit video questions

The City is encouraging parents to submit their children’s questions about COVID-19 by email or provide a 10-second video.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio said they will be hosting a virtual COVID-19 Children’s Town Hall that will air at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 20th.

The City is encouraging parents to submit their children’s questions about COVID-19 by email or provide a 10-second video.

“In these uncertain times, we know children have many questions about the pandemic and how it’s changed their lives. I’m looking forward to hearing from kids in our community as we help them as well as their family members navigate the start of the school year,” said San Antonio Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob.

With parental consent, video and email submissions can be sent here by noon Friday, August 13.

This virtual town hall will feature Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Metropolitan Health Director Claude A. Jacob and Methodist Children’s Hospital pediatric emergency room physician Dr. Whitney Schwarz, who will answer the children’s questions about COVID-19, especially as they return to school this month.