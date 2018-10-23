SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday, the San Antonio City Council's Public Safety committee reviewed new numbers from the San Antonio Police Department on the frequency of mail theft and addressed ways to cut back on the problem in the future.

Several councilors requested a report on mail theft's occurrence across the city and what could be done to prevent it, as well as an evaluation of whether it's necessary to have a task force specifically focused on mail theft.

The report showed 433 mail thefts in the past year, with an overall decrease in thefts comparing 2017 to 2018.

City councilors say they learned there are already task forces focusing on electronic crimes and on financial crimes that could address different parts of issues related to mail theft, so they do not plan to create a new task force entirely. But they want to work on additional measures, including studying whether there are better ways to light mailboxes, build them more securely or place them to prevent theft.

Law enforcement and the postal inspector say ways to reduce mail theft include getting mail regularly and efficiently, working with neighbors to watch for suspicious activity, and dropping off mail at the post office instead of leaving it in one's mailbox for the United States Postal Service to pick up.

