City of San Antonio taking input on $1.2 billion bond initiative | Meeting regards flood control, safer streets, parks

After storm water swept through the city recently, flood control is top of mind for many.

If you want to see better flood control, safer streets or more parks in your area, now is the time to speak up.

The City is taking input on a $1.2 billion bond initiative.

The vote isn't until May, but the time to ask for your slice of the pie is now.

And the first public input meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.

Wednesday night's focus is streets, bridges and a long-time favorite -- sidewalks.

After storm water swept through the city recently, flood control is top of mind for many. The first draft of the bond proposal calls for $600 million to be invested in streets and drainage.

Parks, recreation and open spaces are in line to get $300 million. And they're talking about $150 million for new, decent housing for those in need.

If you want some of that money in your neighborhood, you have to start advocating for it now.

There is still a lot of wiggle room.

These amounts might change before the December planning deadline. But, committee work is already underway, and some of these projects are literal life savers.

More details can be found here.