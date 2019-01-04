As donations continue to roll into Catholic Charities of San Antonio's headquarters, so do migrants.

"Maybe over 500 people since Thursday night," CEO Antonio Fernandez told KENS 5 on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they unable to financially handle the costs of holding or transporting the unprecedented amount of migrants who have arrived on the border, so thousands were released into communities across the state.

Hundreds have arrived in San Antonio over the week, including Angelica from Honduras.

"The road was not easy, it was very dangerous," she said via translator in the lobby of Catholic Charities on Monday.

Angelica is from Honduras and crossed the Rio Grande with her family so that her children could have a better education.

"Sometimes in your home country those opportunities are not there," she said.

Opportunities Catholic Charities now alongside the city of San Antonio work to help provide. Using a vacant building owned by the city, the Department of Human Services set up shop across the street from the bus station.

City officials tell KENS 5 their resources are being provided by area non-profits and the employees working the center are DHS employees who would usually be doing the same type of work just at their main office. They set up this resource to be in close proximity to the influx of migrants that are arriving at the downtown Greyhound bus station.

"Its been now a great cooperation within the city of San Antonio to provide these people for one or two or three days, anything they need," Fernandez said regarding the city's added resources.

"We don't know when it's going to end but what we do know is that Catholic Charities will provide help as much as they can."

Help Angelica and her family will never forget as they leave for the next leg of their 36-hour trip, they carry their faith.

"You will always find good people," she said with a smile. "Just trust in that."