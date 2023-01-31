City of San Antonio offers numerous ways to stay warm during winter freeze

KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg has a summary of where you can find help staying warm FOR FREE.

SAN ANTONIO — When we slide into deep freeze conditions, the city has a number of ways to make sure people aren't suffering.

Whether it's cold or not, anyone who is 60 years old or more can always find FREE shelter at any of the senior centers around town.

Some are full-time. Some have limited hours, but there are 21 of them across the city and ten of them just started offering extended hours....staying open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The centers offer shared meals and lots of ways to socialize, while staying warm.

CLICK HERE for list of senior centers.

There are even more libraries. 30 of them. Their schedules vary, so if you're looking for a warm, free place in your own neighborhood, be sure to check out the city website before you go.

CLICK HERE to find scheduling information for the library closest to you.

And here's an idea you may not have thought of.

For $2.75 you can get a VIA bus day pass to get out of the cold.

Buses are warm - and you can take them to warm community spaces - like shopping centers.

If you need a ride to someplace warm, VIA Metropolitan Transit can take you there for $1.30. If the city opens warming centers, VIA will be offering free rides.