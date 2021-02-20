City of San Antonio hopes to finish all solid waste pickup by the end of Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Solid Waste Department hit the streets Friday collecting brown cars. Officials said Monday-Wednesday pickups are complete and provided an update for Thursday and Friday routes.
Residents who were missed on Thursday or Friday should put their brown cart out by 7 a.m. Saturday, city officials said, but they warned not to overload the cart. They say an overloaded cart could either break the arm of the truck because it's too heavy or it could break the cart itself.
The city said anything extra that can be held onto until next week will keep from creating more of a problem because it could just create litter.
With regard to your blue and green carts? Officials said not worry about that until next week when the city will get back on its regular schedule. They also said they will have as many hands on deck as they can to get the garbage situation all resolved by the close of business on Saturday.