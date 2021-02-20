City of San Antonio hopes to finish all solid waste pickup by the end of Saturday

Residents who were missed on Thursday or Friday should put their brown cart out by 7 a.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Solid Waste Department hit the streets Friday collecting brown cars. Officials said Monday-Wednesday pickups are complete and provided an update for Thursday and Friday routes.

Residents who were missed on Thursday or Friday should put their brown cart out by 7 a.m. Saturday, city officials said, but they warned not to overload the cart. They say an overloaded cart could either break the arm of the truck because it's too heavy or it could break the cart itself.

The city said anything extra that can be held onto until next week will keep from creating more of a problem because it could just create litter.