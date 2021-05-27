City of San Antonio honors thousands who lost their lives to COVID-19

The memorial will be set up near Market and Alamo Street downtown at the future site of Civic Park.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is honoring the lives of the more than 3,400 people who died of coronavirus.

The memorial will be called "Deep in Our Hearts" and will have more than 3,400 red hearts to represent each person who died. The hearts will be atached to the fence surrounding what will be Civic Park. Organizers say it will give family members a physical place to remember the victims and honor their lives. Family members will be invited to write their names in the chat