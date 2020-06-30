WATCH LIVE: City of San Antonio Governance Committee to discuss Christopher Columbus statue and efforts to promote racial equality

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's Governance Committee is set to meet today at 2 p.m.

The committee will discuss a number of issues including:

-A briefing and possible action on a Council Consideration Request (CCR) from Councilmember Trevino on Returning the Christopher Columbus Statue located at Columbus Park to the Christopher Columbus Italian Society and renaming the Columbus Park to Piazza Italia Park. [Colleen M. Bridger, MPH, Ph.D., Assistant City Manager; Homer Garcia III, Director, Parks and Recreation].

-A briefing and possible action on a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis and to establish stronger efforts to promote racial equity in San Antonio.