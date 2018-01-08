The City of San Antonio is trying to figure out how to regulate those dockless scooters you may have seen people riding around the downtown area.

At a public meeting held Tuesday night by the city, transportation officials took feedback from the public, many of whom cited scooters blocking the sidewalks for pedestrians, scooters being left on the side of the roads, and road sharing guidelines for both drivers and riders.

Andrew Veliz is an avid scooter driver. He showed up to the meeting on his personal scooter, and says the technology has been transformational for him.

“It’s been such an enabling experience for me,” he said. “I have loved it, I even sold my car, since I work downtown.”

Veliz also says he's concerned scooter riders don't have a ridesharing lane to ride on, leaving many riders to resort to the sidewalk, which can cause problems with pedestrians.

The city plans to take all the feedback from the public to come up with proposed rules, which should be presented to city leaders in the fall.

© 2018 KENS