City of San Antonio opens application to temporarily fill Councilman Perry's seat

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has opened up the application to fill Councilman Clayton Perry’s District 10 seat temporarily. They've put out a timeline and some of the qualifications for the position. The Council has to narrow down candidates by the end of the month.

This all comes after Perry admitted to a hit-and-run. San Antonio police have since charged him with a misdemeanor for leaving the crash scene.

The councilman Monday announced he'll take a leave of absence to seek medical advice. He promised to seek rehab if a doctor recommended it. Perry has not said whether he was drinking that night, but he acknowledged his actions caused the “accident” and apologized to the community and victims in the other car.

Council members censured Perry and executed a "vote of no confidence" against him. However, Perry can return to his post any time he chooses, though he does not get to vote on who will serve as his fill-in.

"He can just tell us he’s ready…so its up to him,” city attorney Andy Segovia told KENS 5.

The deadline to submit the application and all required documents is Monday, November 28 by 5 p.m.

The qualifications include:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must be a qualified voter of the City of San Antonio by the last day of the application period.

Must not have been determined mentally incapacitated by a final judgment of a court.

Must not have been finally convicted of a felony unless pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Must have resided in Texas continuously for one year.

Must have resided in San Antonio continuously for at least one year prior to filing the application.

Must have resided in the council district he or she hopes to represent at least six months prior to filing his or her application for election and must continue to do so during his or her term of office.

For more details on how to apply, click here.