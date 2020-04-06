City of San Antonio passes the mid-year budget

The budget includes more than $300 million from the CARES Act

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday's budget review was unlike any other following the disastrous impact of the coronavirus. The mid-year budget was passed by a vote of 10 to 1. Here we break down how the city plans to use federal money allocated through the federal CARES Act.

For many, the pandemic made financial problems worse, especially for those who were already struggling. In the budget allocations the City aimed to go beyond a quick fix to focus on long-lasting changes. They say input from the public is of the utmost importance and coronavirus is getting in the way.

City Manager Erik Walsh said, "It has impacted our ability to do things like a budget event at Trader's Village with 3,000 people or neighborhood meetings."

District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales added, "We know the crowd we see here today is mostly younger people. But the reality is when we go out to our communities we see mostly seniors, and they are the ones that are not going to get to participate because of the fears they have."

The City lost $198.6 million dollars in revenue for this fiscal year to coronavirus. The feds stepped in to help and awarded $361 million in federal funds, with $347 million in grants already ratified and appropriated with this mid-year budget adjustment. $270 million of that will be piped into the City's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Where will that money go? Over $75 million to workforce development. Just over $50 million to housing security. Between $33 million and $38 million to small business support, and $27 million for digital inclusion. John Courage, District 9 Councilman said, "I think we've done a good job in the face of what we've been looking at in the decline in revenue and the continued battle against COVID-19.