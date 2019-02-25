SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County opened its new Justice Intake & Assessment Annex with the goal of creating better conditions for people who are arrested in mind.

"It's about the whole system of justice," said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. "It's about how you treat people. You don't want to make them worse than they are already. Statistics show that as soon as somebody walks through a jail door and is put in a cell, there's a 10 percent chance they're gonna be there again. So you have to look at, does he have a mental health problem, a drug problem; what can we do to make sure he doesn't end up there again?"

The county also wanted to simplify booking operations, which often involve multiple facilities.

But the San Antonio Police Department, for one, had some concerns it wanted to work out before committing to using the new facility. One major concern was the time it would take for officers to use the new facility, and whether it would take away from the time they could spend on the streets.

Monday, Judge Wolff, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, SAPD Chief William McManus, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and other city and county leaders joined to say they are committed to working together on this.

"There’s been an open question hanging in the air for many many months, which is, will the city and county figure it out and jointly operate this intake facility, with all the moving parts from magistrate to booking... and the answer you get today is unequivocally yes," Mayor Nirenberg said.

"Our end goal is for SAPD to move over the facility in a way that does not interrupt or offset the way we are doing business right now, because the way we are doing business now is efficient, it's effective, it gets officers back on the streets as quickly as possible," SAPD Chief William McManus said.

The mayor said he expects they will have plans in place by late spring, with hopes of beginning to move bookings there by the end of the year. But they still need to work out what changes need to be made for it to work for everyone, and how those will be paid for.