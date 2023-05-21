Officials issue boil water notice for city of Lytle

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

LYTLE, Texas — The city of Lytle is currently under a boil water notice until Tuesday, officials say.

The city issued the notice beginning at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. and is expected to stay in effect until Tuesday.

All customers should boil their water before using for washing hands and face, brushing teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Lytle 830-709-3692 at 14916 Main Street Lytle, TX 78052 or you may contact Mayor Ruben Gonzalez (210) 897-6507 or James McGrath (210) 685-7708 or City Administrator Matthew Dear (210) 557-9124.

