City of Kirby without water; crews working to repair issue with well

The fire department is also driving around to distribute water to the elderly and those who are disabled.

KIRBY, Texas — The City of Kirby is without water on Friday afternoon after an issue with one of their water wells.

The City sent out a press release, saying the public works department and a contractor have identified the issue and are working to repair the problem. In the meantime, the City says they are working to get their backup well online to service the community.

City leaders have purchased jugs of water that residents may pick up from city hall. To get one, you must show an ID or current water bill.

The City also said a "rolling spam call" shut down the phone system. IT consultants are working to restore the phones.

"We are aware that both issues are negatively impacting residents and businesses in Kirby, and we apologize. These are emergencies that we could not control."