FLORESVILLE, Texas — The City of Floresville is implementing mandatory water restrictions after the failure of one of their two functioning water supply wells.
According to a release from the city, they are experiencing a reduction in water pressure throughout the city. As they work to fix the issue, they have released a full list of restrictions including:
- Do not wash down surfaces unless there are safety or sanitation hazards
- Do not water outdoor landscapes within 48 hours of rain in the city
- Do not fill swimming pools or
- Only serve water upon request of the customer
- Irrigation is allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. only
- Watering of livestock is permitted at any time
