FLORESVILLE, Texas — The City of Floresville is implementing mandatory water restrictions after the failure of one of their two functioning water supply wells.

According to a release from the city, they are experiencing a reduction in water pressure throughout the city. As they work to fix the issue, they have released a full list of restrictions including:

Do not wash down surfaces unless there are safety or sanitation hazards

Do not water outdoor landscapes within 48 hours of rain in the city

Do not fill swimming pools or

Only serve water upon request of the customer

Irrigation is allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. only

Watering of livestock is permitted at any time

