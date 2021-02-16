Search continues for a major water main leak that is causing all the water problems in Corpus Christi

The City addressed rumors circling social media that the City is planning on turning off the water for residents. They took to Twitter saying that is NOT true.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews have reportedly narrowed the search to the Flour Bluff area, specifically three mains that deliver water to the bluff. Of course, crews first have to find the link and repair it and then test it over a period of time for contamination before the current water boil alert can be lifted.

The US Coast Guard out of Corpus Christi aided in the search for the broken line. A crew on board a MH-65 dolphin helicopter covered nearly 100 miles of pipeline from Calallen to Padre Island.

"As members of the Coast Guard, we are proud to have the ability to partner with our local community leaders to meet a common goal," said Lt. Loren Sancineto, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. "These partnerships are critical during natural disasters and we look forward to continuing to support the City of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas."

On the ground, we found one city water crew on Yorktown. It was just one of the numerous locations that were checked out to find the source of the break and crews who were constantly on the move.

To identify if one of the three mains had been compromised, water services were temporarily stopped to residents in the bluff. It was just one more headache residents had to endure as folks try to cope with little to no running water, no electricity, and in some cases, no heat.

"They are trying to heat up, trying to stay warm, they're trying to cook food," said Robert Morales with South Texas Propane.

South Texas Propane is located just past Funtrackers along SPID in Flour Bluff and saw an endless line of vehicles.

"It's been at least a 100-percent more business these past three days than I have ever seen my whole life here," said Morales.

Chris Russell with South Texas Propane wants folks to know they are open for business and vowed to work until the last vehicle pulls up as long as they have the supply.

"Very dedicated staff I got here; they understand the circumstances; they understand what's important right now, and the important right now is making sure these people elderly people or people who don't have heat, people who are without electricity and stuff like that, it's a small sacrifice," said Russell.

In the meantime, the city is encouraging all water customers to conserve water as crews begin to perform isolated pressure tests into the night.

Residents with concerns can contact our Customer Call Center at (361) 826-CITY (2489), please be advised high call volume is being experienced, wait times may be longer than normal.

City officials said they are also planning to set up bottled water distribution points around the city. 3News will keep you updated as more details about those distribution points are made available.

In the meantime, the City addressed rumors going around social media that the City is planning on turning off the water to all residents. They took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to say that is NOT the case.

RUMOR CONTROL: The City of Corpus Christi is not shutting off the water supply.

The City put out the following news release just before the news conference began:

"The City of Corpus Christi’s water distribution system is being impacted from a major water main break that is leading to low water pressure or no water service to customs. This pertains to all of Corpus Christi customers except for those on Padre Island as those customers are on a different water line pressure plane that is not being impacted by this event. Loss of power throughout the city is further complicating identification, repairs and restoration.

As a result of the low water pressures, the City must implement an immediate water boil order as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. All water customers are being notified to boil their water prior to consumption. Seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should especially follow the order.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The City’s Emergency Operations Center is contacting grocers and other retailers to notify them of the need more bottled water for the Corpus Christi region.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Corpus Christi will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes and rescind the water boil order.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). The City of Corpus Christi is issuing this Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure as we work to restore conditions post severe winter weather event."

